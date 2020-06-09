Former Minister Konrad Mizzi is back in Malta, Net News has reported.

Mizzi was seen exiting Malta International Airport on Tuesday at around 5pm on a flight from London.

He told reporters he fell ill while abroad on duty and stayed there until he got well. He declined to answer more questions saying he had been on a long trip and was tired. He said "we can talk once quarantine is over".

As per health authorities directives, he will now spend 14 days in quarantine. Attempts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.

The Labour MP has been absent from parliament since early March, justifying his absence on medical grounds.

In late April Times of Malta had reported that Mizzi had presented a medical certificate signed by a UK doctor which certified him as being too ill to fly to Malta.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia confirmed on Monday that he was still being paid as an MP, given that he was absent for medical reasons.

During his time away, Mizzi also missed a debate concerning a hospitals privatisation deal which he had spearheaded as a minister.

Last month, Opposition Justice spokesman Jason Azzopardi alleged in parliament that Mizzi wanted a guarantee that he would not be arrested upon his return to Malta.

Mizzi was forced out of office as a minister in late November. His resignation was the culmination of several years of negative publicity which began in 2016, when he was exposed as having set up a secret offshore structure while in office.

In a tweet reacting to Mizzi's return, Nationalist MEP David Casa linked Mizzi's return to Cabinet's decision on Monday to nominate Angelo Gafa' to be Malta's next police commissioner.

Mizzi, Casa wrote, "miraculously recovers from his secret illness and lands back in Malta this afternoon".