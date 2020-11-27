Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi is expected to appear before the public inquiry into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, after being ordered to testify.

The now-independent MP who was behind some of Malta's most controversial projects had made an eleventh hour attempt to avoid being summoned.

He argued he had nothing to do with the 2017 murder and in a statement, labelled the inquiry lead by three judges a "charade" that had been "politicised".

The board turned his request down late on Thursday night and ordered him to turn up at 9.30am.

But in a defiant statement on Friday morning he said he will not answer questions.

LIVE BLOG

Three inquiries and a police probe

10am Mallia asks Mizzi if he is subject to inquiries. Mizzi says he doesn’t know how many inquiries there are. "I get to know through the media," he says.

There are three inquiries and one police investigation, which involves police bail.

Mizzi said that inquiries were about operations of his ministry. And asked about police bail, he said he didn’t know. "How can you not know!?" the judges express disbelief.

Is he investigated or accused? judges ask. "Investigated", Peralta says.

"So he can answer questions and refrain from answering those that could incriminate him," the judges say.

"You are bound by law to give us disclosure," his lawyers say.

"Tell us which provision of law says that. Go on, look for it. There are two of you. Go on, find it," Lofaro urges.

It's a quite heated atmosphere between the former magistrate and the inquiry judges.

'Journalists ask questions'

09.57am Mizzi points out to the board that their order issued Thursday evening, ordering him to appear, went to Times of Malta.

Said Pullicino intervenes: "Journalists have great interest in this case and continuously send questions. Our deputy answers them."

His lawyers point out that the news was out on Times of Malta within an hour of their receipt of it from the board

"Everything we do here is public," the judges point out.

Caruana Galizia family lawyers 'agenda'

09.51am Mizzi refers to "agenda" of the Caruana Galizia family lawyers, Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, who are also Nationalist MPs.

To the judges, he says: "I respect you 100% and trust how you handle this, but I cannot say the same for my opposition colleagues. So let me rephrase my comment. They are using the inquiry for political agenda."

Mizzi expresses trust in the members of the board and declares they are integral and unprejudiced.

But the third member of the inquiry panel, Joseph Said Pullicino says this is "not enough" and adds, "please retract any derogatory remarks in our regard".

Peralta says he isn't aware of any.

'We expect an apology'

9.46am Former magistrate Carol Peralta, who is defending Mizzi, explains that he he wishes not to testify, not because of self incrimination but because of ongoing magisterial inquires in his regard.

"But before we reach that stage, we expect an apology in our regard," inquiry judge Michael Mallia says. "The post alleged that we are being used by PN etc..."

Judge Lofaro says: "We are here for no political party!"

She reads out his post: "If this is not contempt then I don’t know what is."

Mizzi takes the stand

9.43am Mizzi, wearing a mask, takes his place at the stand and takes the oath: "I swear to tell the truth".

He is immediately challenged about his application to avoid testifying and his comments on the inquiry.

One of the three inquiry judges, Abigail Lofaro, reminds him to be aware of contempt of court.

"We believe that certain comments therein were contemptuous in our regard."

'I won't take part in theatrics'

9.39am Just before entering court, Mizzi posted on Facebook:

"This inquiry has gone beyond its original scope and it is clearly being used by Nationalists to drive their political agenda. While I have always collaborated with all investigations, I am definitely not going to answer questions from Nationalists Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.

I have no obligation to allow political assassins to take advantage of this public inquiry. I am therefore not going to answer any question and have no intention of taking part in their theatrics."

Mizzi arrives - but says he won't speak

9.37am Konrad Mizzi has just arrived but he has already given an indication that he won't speak. In a Facebook post earlier, he said he would not answer questions.

Konrad Mizzi, right, arrives at the inquiry on Friday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A controversial witness

9.15am. We are waiting for the appearance of one of the most controversial witnesses in the public inquiry. As energy minister, Mizzi was responsible for the Electrogas power station deal that has since been mired in corruption allegations.

In 2016 Caruana Galizia revealed he and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri held secret companies in Panama. And later Times of Malta would reveal that they were due to receive money from a third offshore company, 17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech.

Earlier this year Mizzi was expelled from the Labour party because of his links to 17 Black, which made millions from a second controversial deal - a windfarm in Montenegro.