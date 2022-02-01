Former minister Konrad Mizzi will not face another round of MPs’ questions on Wednesday, informing a parliamentary committee he will be undergoing a medical procedure.

Mizzi told parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday that he would be available to attend the committee next week.

It is understood that Mizzi is undergoing a routine follow-up after he underwent treatment late last year.

Mizzi was admitted to hospital in November with a fever and peritonitis, the swelling of the tissue that lines the abdomen.

The controversial politician was expected to face MPs’ questions on Wednesday after his protracted opening statement finally drew to a close.

Mizzi has been testifying before the committee since the first week of November.

The committee's members have so far not elicited a single reply from Mizzi with the former minister instead taking up several sittings to deliver a protracted opening statement.

The PAC is hearing Mizzi's testimony as part of its probe into the Electrogas power station deal. Mizzi spearheaded the deal during his time as energy minister.

He now serves as an independent MP in parliament, having been expelled from the Labour Party's parliamentary group in 2020.

Mizzi last week complained that his rights were undermined by unfounded claims and insinuations by committee chairman Beppe Fenech Adami and MP Karol Aquilina.

The Speaker called on MPs to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and follow all applicable guidelines and rules.

In a ruling, Farrugia said he had reviewed recent PAC hearings and found several instances when the members resorted to offensive comments. He also acknowledged Mizzi had responded in kind.