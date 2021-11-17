Former minister Konrad Mizzi has been admitted to hospital and will therefore miss a second parliamentary committee meeting that was to continue hearing his testimony on Wednesday.

Sources told Times of Malta that Mizzi was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and has yet to be discharged. They said Mizzi's condition is a serious one that might require him to stay in hospital for days.

Mizzi was set to attend a Public Accounts Committee hearing on Wednesday afternoon for what would have been his third appearance before the PAC.

He had previously failed to appear before the committee on four occassions, labelling it a "partisan attack" on the Electrogas energy project.

Committee chairman Beppe Fenech Adami told Times of Malta that the PAC would discuss a way forward during its Wednesday meeting, which is scheduled for 2pm.

The PAC is hearing Mizzi's testimony as part of its probe into the Electrogas power station deal. Mizzi spearheaded the deal during his time as Energy Minister.

Mizzi now serves as an independent MP in parliament, having been expelled from the Labour Party's parliamentary group in 2020.

Last week, the committee was forced to call a recess to let heads cool after the session descended into a shouting match. In the first sitting, held two weeks ago, Mizzi had informed the committee he would be delivering an introductory speech.

The lengthy speech had spilled over to the second session, prompting Opposition MPs on the committee to insist they would still be asking Mizzi questions, even if it took a number of sessions to do so.

The first session had also been regularly interrupted by heated exchanges between Mizzi and the Opposition MPs.

Before agreeing to testify, Mizzi had repeatedly told the committee that he would not be turning up for questioning, calling the committee's investigation a "partisan attack" on a project that has brought “many benefits" to the country.

He then agreed to appear before the PAC after the Opposition said it would be seeking a vote in parliament's plenary, obliging him to testify.