Konrad Mizzi has, for the fourth time, told parliament's Public Accounts Committee that he will not turn up for questioning on the Electrogas power station contract.

The former energy minister was due to appear before the PAC on Tuesday. But in a Facebook post on Monday, he said he had informed the committee that he and his lawyers would only be available from Wednesday, November 3.

The committee wants to question Mizzi on the basis of a report by the auditor-general which found irregularities in the deal.

Mizzi turned down the first two summons by the PAC, calling its investigation a "partisan attack" on a project that has brought “many benefits" to the country. He insisted that as an MP he was within his rights to turn down the summons.

The Opposition had then sought a vote by the whole House to force Mizzi to appear, but before it could do so, Mizzi had said he would turn up. The meeting was due last Wednesday, but he again did not show up, saying his lawyer had not had sufficient time to prepare.

Mizzi is an independent MP, having been dismissed from the Labour parliamentary group in June due to his ties to the Panama Papers and Yorgen Fenech's company 17 Black.