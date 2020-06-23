Konrad Mizzi has been asked to quit the Labour Party’s parliamentary group by Prime Minister Robert Abela, following revelations that Yorgen Fenech made millions from a wind farm deal while Mizzi was energy minister.

The former minister has however indicated that he intends to continue voting along Labour Party lines in parliament, saying he remained “absolutely loyal” to the party and his constituents.

Sources within the party told Times of Malta that Mizzi had yet to tender his resignation as a Labour MP as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Should he refuse to do so, Abela could move to force him out by presenting a resolution to have him removed from the parliamentary group. If that resolution is approved, Mizzi would then stay on as an independent MP.

Mizzi communicated Abela’s decision in a public Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that while he respected the prime minister for his work, he did not agree with his decision to force him out of the party “based on allegations and speculations pushed to the fore by the Labour Party’s adversaries”.

Mizzi said that he was being sidelined without being given the opportunity to defend himself.

Abela’s move to oust Mizzi comes a few days after the prime minister said that he would have no problem with forcing him to resign should he be found to be involved in an Enemalta deal in Montenegro which secretly netted businessman Fenech millions of euro through his company 17 Black.

The 2016 deal was revealed by Times of Malta and Reuters last week and coincided with emails sent by Mizzi’s financial advisers, Nexia BT, in which they said that Mizzi’s secret offshore company would be receiving money from 17 Black.

Mizzi has denied any link to 17 Black and insisted that he had no personal interest in the wind farm project.

Writing on Tuesday, he said that he wanted Enemalta to publicly share "all details" concerning the Montenegro project, saying it had yet to do so.

Should Mizzi be forced out, he would be the second major PL figure to be sidelined by Abela this month, following his move to force Chris Cardona to quit as party deputy leader.