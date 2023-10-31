The victim of a fatal motorcycle traffic accident in Lija on Monday evening is 28-year-old Kurdt Busuttil.

Busuttil, who lived in Birżebbuġa, was riding a Piaggio that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio and a Volvo XC40 in Triq in-Naxxar at 7.40pm.

The Mazda was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Iklin and the Volvo by a 36-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

A father of two, Busuttil was given first aid by a medical team on site but was certified dead a few moments later.

He was a member of Team Spartans Combat Sports, a club which teaches multiple disciplines.

His friend Simon Chetcuti, a coach with the club, recalled his ex-student as a “good person” despite facing a few problems in life.

“I was his coach in sport and life,” Chetcuti said noted that the young man would often discuss issues from both in and outside the ring with his trainer.

Busuttil’s personal life was rocky, Chetcuti said, saying his relationship with his family was a point they would often talk about.

Another topic of conversation was Busuttil’s drug habit which he had overcome this year, Chetcuti said.

“He always wanted to take a programme for his drug problem,” he said. However, he did not know whether he actually did.

On September 10, Busuttil used a Facebook post to announce he had been clean for 78 days.

Busuttil wanted to compete in combat sports, however, the 28-year-old did not make it to a professional level, Chetcuti continued.

“Condolences to his family and he is in our prayers,” Chetcuti said.

Busuttil’s Facebook page was filled with heartfelt messages on Tuesday morning.

“RIP my friend, we used to spend so much time together at school joking and running around seeing what we could invent,” Jake Bellizzi wrote.

“I feel heartbroken,” Christian Bonello wrote.

“You were a good friend, always speaking about life and kids and telling me to never give up about life,” Bonello said.

An inquiry into the accident is being held and police are investigating.