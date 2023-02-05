Kyran Bonello is the winner of Malta’s second edition of Malta’s Got Talent.

Bonello won the final battle against Dancing Angels, who classified second while Beth came third.

The contest was broadcast on PBS and a public vote chose the winner.

In his first comments to the station, he thanked all who believed in him and dedicated his win to the people, giving a special mention to his fellow altar boys at St Helena’s Basilica in Birkirkara.

This year’s finalists also included Street Elements, United Performers, Olivia Lillith, Guitar Projects, La Voix Harmonies and Sheron Grixti.

The first edition of the contest in Malta, held in 2020, was won by father and son duo Jomike and Lydon's with their comedy lyrics makkjetti.