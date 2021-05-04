Spain’s La Liga is investigating whether a party organised by Barcelona players at their captain Lionel Messi’s home broke COVID-19 protocol.

“We’re looking into it,” La Liga sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Monday’s meal brought together Barca players, some accompanied by their partners, at the Argentinian star’s house, despite social distancing rules in the Catalonian capital outlawing groups of more than six to meet in private.

The party may constitute “a possible breach of Covid-19 protocols”, the source suggested.

