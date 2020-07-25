Labour Party delegates confirmed architect and former party president Daniel Micallef as the party's deputy leader.

Micallef ran for the role unopposed after the position was vacated by Chris Cardona.

Delegates in Malta and Gozo voted on Saturday to confirm Micallef in the role, with a turnout of 86.4% of some 700 delegates.

An overwhelming majority agreed with Micallef's election, with 98% casting a ballot in his favour.

Micallef has a long history of involvement in the Labour Party, serving as the president of its youth wing for five years, before going on as Labour Party president after the 2013 general election.

In his first speech following the election, Micallef thanked the delegates for the vote of confidence.

"I will continue to translate that faith in me into more hard work that fosters unity and strength," Micallef said.

"We must continue to strengthen the party and it's movement to continue strengthening the country."

Former economy minister Cardona had vacated the seat following intense pressure to resign after he was named in court during proceedings in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial.

Last month, Prime Minister Robert Abela informed the press that Cardona had handed in his resignation, ending a 24-year political career.

The former economy minister has denied all involvement in the plot to kill the journalist.