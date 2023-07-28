ADPD have rubbished both the PL and the PN’s response to the power cut crisis, lambasting the Labour Party for being in denial of causing the crisis and branding the Nationalist Party’s proposal of private energy distribution as “dangerous”.

In a statement on Friday ADPD chair Sandra Gauci said that, despite coming with platitudes to today’s MCESD meeting, the government has not taken responsibility for allowing the electricity distribution system to decay to the point of failure.

“Instead of apologising to businesses, workers and families, Abela and Dalli are pretending the mess Malta is in is not their doing,” she said.

“Malta does not need more new positions for insiders in new authorities. The country needs competent politicians who know how to let the competent authorities work in a professional manner. Something which Labour is unable to do.”

Earlier on Friday, the PN proposed that the power distribution sector should be opened up to private companies, saying that this would help ensure efficiency and consistency.

ADPD general secretary Ralph Cassar that the PN’s proposal was “dangerous” and was essentially suggesting creating a private monopoly for the distribution of an essential service

The country should move towards having more electricity generated from renewable sources that go through one distribution system, he said.

Left-wing think tank Żminijietna also criticised the PN’s proposal, saying it was taking advantage of the current situation “to push a neoliberal agenda on the energy sector”.

Total liberalisation of the energy sector would create affordability problems and will not ensure energy security, they said, urging the government to focus on keeping energy affordable and stable as well as investing in green energy.