Despite a substantial drop in temperature over the past couple of days, the power cuts, which started around the same time a heatwave swept over the island continued into the tenth night.

In parts of Mosta, residents spent the night in the dark, rejoicing when the power was restored at 2.30am, only to go out again just after 8.30am.

"The power went out on Wednesday between 3pm and 11pm... but by 1am it had gone out again, with the power cut lasting till around 2.30am."

"We spent most of the time outdoors. It was stifling when we returned home... it felt like we are back to the dark ages, but we slept. What else can you do? Hopefully, our appliances and electrical equipment have not been damaged," a resident told Times of Malta just before the power went out again at 8.30am

In parts of Qormi, residents complained they spent the sixth night without electricity.

Some Sliema residents were also impacted by the outage.

On Thursday morning, Enemalta's interactive map was not showing any power cuts.

Localities across Malta and Gozo have had to contend with 10 consecutive nights of power cuts, most of which were endured during a heatwave.

The temperature peaked on Monday at 42.7°C, with health authorities confirming on Tuesday that at least four people died of heat-related issues over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said elective operations at Mater Dei Hospital may have to be postponed as the hospital deals with an influx of patients which is well above the norm.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 35°C, with the Met Office forecasting a further drop on Thursday to 32°C.

Enemalta has already warned that a drop in temperatures will not mean that there will not be any more power cuts.

Have you been impacted by the power cuts? Let us know on newsroom@timesofmalta.com