Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has appealed for children currently caught in the middle of a residency dispute with Identity Malta to be allowed to return to school until the issue is resolved.

"We are a nation who boast about about our good hearts, in the meantime because of legal technicalities we have forbidden children from attending school," Ms Cutajar said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Times of Malta yesterday reported that at least 12 non-EU children have missed the first semester of the scholastic year.

The issue stems from Identity Malta refusing applications for the children's residency permits, without which the children cannot be enrolled into government school.

"I appeal that until adults are able to solve disputes related to residency permits, these children are allowed to attend their schools and live a normal life as much as possible. This is what our values require of us, these children are not at fault," Ms Cutajar said.

The MP was echoing earlier concerns made by Education Commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez, saying that “no law should deprive humanity of education."

Earlier on Monday, Family Minister Michael Falzon told Times of Malta that while the government held the family unit in high regard, it didn't make sense to allow children to live in "ghettos".

"As policy makers, other than making sure that we are in line with EU regulations - which we are, we have the responsibility that if children in this country they are living above the poverty line and not below."

"The humane aspect is also there, and we help as much as we can, but obviously we also have to make sure that our communities are sustainable," Dr Falzon said.

When asked whether means testing should be adjusted in order to allow families to stay together, The Minister reiterated that there was an obligation to ensure children weren't living in poverty.

"The means testing that was used, it's crucial benchmark was the poverty line. We have make sure that they’re not literally living in poverty," Dr Falzon said.

"If there are going to be revisions, I don't see any reason why anybody should be against that, but our existing regulations are in line with directives set by the EU.If we need to go further than that, sure, we have to be humane as well."