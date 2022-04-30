Labour Party delegates have overwhelmingly confirmed Robert Abela, Chris Fearne and Daniel Micallef in the party’s top posts in a secret vote held at a PL general conference.

All three obtained more than 95 per cent of the vote, which saw 678 delegates cast their ballot.

Abela was confirmed as party leader with 96.7 per cent votes cast, with Fearne confirmed as deputy leader for parliamentary affairs with 95.3 per cent and Micallef confirmed as deputy leader for party affairs with 96.5 per cent.

The PL general conference – the party’s first since its March general election victory – also saw party delegates confirm four members of its administrative division.

Ramona Attard was confirmed as PL president. Photo: Facebook/PL

Ramona Attard will continue as president of the PL, with Louis Gatt as her deputy. William Lewis was confirmed as organisational secretary of the party while Marc Vella Bonnici continuing as international secretary of the party.

The general conference began on Friday with a speech by party leader Abela, in which he told PL members that the party would need to be “brave” and embrace change to remain relevant.

The three-day event will close on Sunday afternoon with a PL rally in Valletta to mark international workers’ day. Abela will address the crowds at 3pm.