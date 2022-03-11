Labour is proposing to encourage investment in disadvantaged localities by offering a range of grants and subsidies for companies operating in these localities.

The party officially launched its manifesto for the 2022 campaign on Friday evening.

Businesses in these areas will qualify for a 30% subsidy on workers’ salaries, up to a maximum of €6,000 per worker.

In a bid to attract start-ups, Labour's proposals include a €15,000 grant for new companies setting up shop in these areas.

Apart from the grant, a new Labour government will also offer a 50% rebate on building restorations costs in the same areas, up to a maximum of €15,000.

First-time buyers in these zones will also be eligible for a maximum subsidy of €30,000, up from the usual €15,000.

The areas qualifying for these benefits will be identified through a national socio-economic study that will be updated periodically.

Labour is committing to complete that study within the first year of the new legislature.

These proposals tie in with a wider national plan that will prioritise infrastructural investment, community projects and urban greening.

Labour is also committing to keep economic growth rates in Gozo on par with those in Malta.