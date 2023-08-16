An owner of a small parcel of land in Manikata has asked the Planning Authority to change building and height limitations around the locality's protected church.

Carmel Camilleri filed a planning control application seeking to change the allowable land use of his and four other vacant plots, possibly paving the way for extensive development that could crowd the Grade 1 scheduled church.

The application, PC/00013/23, seeks to change the use of the stretch of land, which currently allows the construction of residential villas, to a residential priority area - increasing the allowable height of any future development.

According to a block plan outlining the ownership of the 2,677 stretch of land, the majority is government-owned and attributed to the Lands Authority. The remaining four portions of the land were attributed to John Camilleri, Louis Camilleri, Vincent Camilleri and the applicant Carmel Camilleri.

Plans submitted by the applicant show that the majority of the stretch of land is owned by the Lands Authority. Photo: A360 via Planning Authority

The application has attracted a number of objections from residents who said that developing the stretch of land would ruin the character of the village and that it should instead be declared ODZ to protect the area from intense development.

Chiefly, concerns were raised on the impact any future development would have on the context of the Grade 1 scheduled church of St Joseph, which was designed by Richard England.

Designed in 1962, the Manikata church was England’s first commission and its form was inspired by the abstract interpretation of a girna, the traditional stone hut.

England’s design for the church was conceived at a time when the Second Vatican Council was instituting reform within the Catholic Church, which the architect also drew inspiration from - breaking away from the traditional baroque design of Maltese churches.

RELATED STORIES Outrage as old Manikata chapel dwarfed by apartment block

Archbishop 'disappointed' with Manikata block that Curia dropped objection to

PN MP and former Mellieħa councillor Ivan Castillo said he had received complaints from numerous Manikata residents expressing concern about the application, which he said was “unacceptable”.

“There have been too many abuses in this country and even in Manikata itself,” he said.

“It's as if we can’t catch a break and we have sworn to destroy every beautiful and ecologically important site we have left.”

Castilo said he would be starting a parliamentary petition to change the land’s designation into ODZ and ensure its preservation.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who is also a former Mellieħa councillor also expressed concern about the potential for an “intense and negative” impact on the Manikata community should the application be approved.

“Intense development has no place in this zone, especially when you consider it is only a few metres away from the Manikata church, which enjoys a high level of protection,” he said.

The application is still pending an assessment from the Planning Authority, with representations to remain open until October 10.