Archbishop Charles Scicluna is "disappointed" with a four-storey apartment block which has overshadowed the Manikata chapel even though the church had dropped its objections to the development back in 2018.

Earlier this month, images of a newly built apartment block built side-by-side with the 102-year-old chapel sparked outrage online.

Back in 2019, the government had announced a restoration project for the chapel, one year after the Planning Authority greenlit plans (PA/10483/17) to build 18 residential units, 20 garages and one office right next to it.

At the time, both the Curia and Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the "massive" development going ahead.

Before and after: How the chapel has been engulfed by an apartment block. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

The cultural heritage watchdog had sounded the alarm on how the development would have a negative impact on views of the chapel and "may cause material damage".

15 reasons against development

And in January 2018, in a letter addressed to then PA chairman Johann Buttigieg, the Curia and Manikata Parish had listed 15 reasons behind their strong objections to the development.

The letter highlighted how the proposed development would change the nature of the "tranquil area" of the hamlet of Manikata and will "overpower" the open space and the chapel.

They argued that once the building was constructed, it would have a negative impact on the area and would be an "alien structure" in the hamlet.

But in July that same year, in a second letter, the Curia dropped its earlier objections.

It declared that an "understanding" had been after the proposed plans had been amended and there were "no objections" to the proposal.

Moreover, the amendments were seen as safeguarding the Church's property and its rights.

'Naturally disappointed'

But replying to questions sent by Times of Malta, a Curia spokesperson said the architect engaged by the Archdiocese had, at the time, reached the conclusion that it was "futile to persist with objections" to the development since the revised plans were in compliance with existing planning policies.

"The architect, who had proposed several amendments to the original development plans including introducing tiered levels to reduce the visual impact on the church, adopted this stance after consulting the former property manager of the Archdiocese."

Asked if the Church's property and rights have been safeguarded, the spokesperson replied:

"Archbishop Scicluna is naturally disappointed with the scale and nature of the development that was permitted by the relevant authorities."

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had also had a change of heart and dropped its objections after analysing a 3-D image of the proposal, that was never published on the PA's public information system.

The 3-D image of the proposal, which was included in the SCH's letter dropping its objections. Photo: PA

It stated that the proposed development will integrate and "adapt the facades of the houses, while the proposed volumes are terraced so as to mitigate the visual impact on the chapel".

The small chapel was built in 1920 when there were only around 12 families living in Manikata.

It was closed in 1975, with a larger chapel built by architect Richard England being used to accommodate the growing population.