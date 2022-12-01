People usually think that for work and play, they either use words or numbers, but rarely both. The reality is, they do. And that’s because finance is the root that helps individuals manage their wealth effectively and efficiently – and fuels a company’s growth.

That is especially true when considering that the world has become one, giant financial hub. Individuals make purchases online, engage in comparative buying and invest in other countries – while businesses trade with foreign partners, buy and sell in other continents, and expand their services to companies abroad.

But while finance has become a global effort, language is still a barrier. And that could prove to be problematic, as accurate translations are crucial for any business to communicate clearly with partners and clients, while making sure they comply with the relevant laws and regulations.

For finance, accounting and corporate service providers, language does not need to be a barrier. And it never is, thanks to GTS, whose specialist translators have the right financial and linguistic expertise to help a business’s international operations and accounting processes. Moreover, GTS translators are professional, flexible and offer outstanding personal attention – the kind of qualities that help businesses achieve their goals.

Among the financial translations offered by GTS are website translations for e-commerce purposes. For a business expanding overseas, a multilingual website is critical – and GTS translators ensure that a business’s website and/or e-commerce platform clearly communicates the products and levels of services offered. Increased business leads to more businesses wanting to purchase your offerings – and this increased demand is usually first pitched through requests for information and proposals. Agility here is key – because the quicker a business replies to an RFI or RFP, the better it shows its efficiency. GTS native translators will ensure that your proposals are easily understood in the language of your audience.

Language does not need to be a barrier.

For businesses that are looking to expand or internationalise, another key element are business plans. GTS translators can help businesses present their objectives clearly and effectively in the mother tongue of investors, executives, and stakeholders. The same goes for financial reports, businesses need to keep abreast of what’s happening in the financial world, as this affects their operations. GTS offer expert translation services of stock market reports, financial statements, profit and loss accounts, audit and annual reports, bank account statements, compliance documentation, and more to help a business establish itself and achieve growth.

Set-up in 2004, Global Translation Solutions Limited (GTS) specialises in providing ISO-certified (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015) translation services – from and into many languages including Maltese, English, Italian, French, German, Russian, Arabic and Chinese. As a translation services provider, GTS offers services for translations of medical and legal documentation, technical manuals, websites, product descriptions, SEO and keyword translations, and many more.

