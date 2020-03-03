A St Julian’s language school has decided to move out the last of its remaining staff and commission a structural engineer to asses the risk of neighbouring excavation works.

Photos and videos of the works surrounding the EC language school were widely shared on social media on Tuesday, with many raising concerns about the safety of the building and those inside.

Andrew Mangion, the school's chairman, told Times of Malta that while contractors for the proposed office block next door had assured the EC that all was in order, the school wants to have a second opinion.

He said a decision was also made to move the last remaining EC staff out of the building as a precaution.

Mangion also moved to allay fears being shared on social media about the safety of pupils.

He said that there have been no students in the language school’s building since the excavation works started, with classes being held in another building across the street.

The issue of construction safety was brought to the fore on Monday when a Ħamrun family home collapsed, causing the death of 54-year-old mother of two Miriam Pace.

Construction work was taking place next door at the time.

Photos of the works were shared widely on social media on Tuesday.

The development in St Julian's is for seven underground floors and six floors above ground, including cafes and office spaces.