A large grass fire broke out close to Marsalforn late on Saturday evening, and was brought under control by firefighters within an hour.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta the blaze appeared to start shortly before 8pm in the fields outside Marsalforn, quickly making their way up the ridge towards Żebbuġ.

The Xagħra resident described the flames as "furious and circling".

The Civil Protection Department was called in and reportedly spent around 40 minutes battling the blaze before it was completely doused.

Authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

The fire comes a few days after a similar blaze at the popular beach at Għajn Tuffieħa, which was also quickly controlled by firefighters.