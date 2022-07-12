Good news for all local bookworms - the world’s largest floating book fair berthed at the Valletta Waterfront on Tuesday afternoon.

The sound of drums and cheer could be heard as the 132m long ship entered the harbour, where it will remain until the end of the month.

Open to the public from July 13, Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, languages, and faith.

Crew members of Logos Hope cheered and waved as the ship entered the Valletta harbour. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The ship will also host educational activities on board.

It was last in Malta 12 years ago, in September 2010, when around 30,000 visitors were welcomed up the gangways.

The 300 crew members, from the captains to the chefs, are all volunteers and come from over 60 nations. On July 30, they will host a 'Meet the World' event on board that includes dancing and music from across the globe.

It is operated as part of a faith-based non-profit organisation, GBA, based in Germany.

“The ship and crew’s mission is to spread knowledge, help, and hope,” Logos Hope project operator Rachel Wadsworth told Times of Malta.

She said logistical preparation for the arrival of Logos Hope in Malta took over six weeks and that it set sail from Spain last Saturday.

“Knowledge is shared through the books we have here and the educational activities on board, when it comes to help, we reach out to different NGOs wherever we are to see if we can provide help in any way necessary and hope because we represent so many different cultures and faiths, we want to spread the message of how different communities can live together.”

She said this is the fourth ship of the NGO, which has been traveling across the globe for the past 50 years.

The ship will be open to the public as follows:

Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm – 10pm

Saturdays: 10am –1pm, 3-10pm

Closed on Mondays.

The entrance fee for 13 – 64 years old is €1 per person.

Adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old also enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Rachel Wadsworth (left) and another deck member at the Valletta harbour on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg