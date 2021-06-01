The presentation of evidence against two former soldiers accused of the murder of Ivorian migrant Lassana Cisse in a drive-by shooting two years ago is now “definitively” complete.

Francesco Fenech, 22 and Lorin Scicluna, 23, are both pleading not guilty to what appears to be Malta’s first racially motivated murder.

The victim had been walking home along the dark country lane just before 11pm on April 6, 2019 after watching a football game when the fatal shooting took place.

The two former soldiers also stand charged with the attempted murder of two other migrants who suffered serious injuries in the same incident in Triq il-Ġebel, Birżebbuġa.

Both accused have been out on bail since December 2019 after the Magistrates’ Court ordered their release from preventive custody under a series of conditions.

Lassana Cisse Souleymane was murdered in April 2019.

That decree was subsequently confirmed by the Criminal Court, following an appeal filed by the Attorney General, who raised a number of arguments including the risk of public disorder posed by the alleged crime.

Yet, Madam Justice Edwina Grima had declared that for such an argument to hold water, there had to be a “real fear” rather than one that was fantastical or hypothetical.

When their case resumed on Tuesday, the two former soldiers sat at the far ends of the front bench in Hall 8, barely acknowledging each other’s presence, as Magistrate Ian Farrugia handled some formal requisites flagged by the Attorney General.

It was a brief session during which a police officer, PS Antoine Fenech, returned to the witness stand to present a single page that appeared to have been missing from a previously submitted technical report.

That report included photographs and still images, along with a technical explanation, as to how they had been obtained and put to use by investigators.

When examining the records of the case, the AG’s office had noted that one particular page was missing.

That page, containing an “enhanced image,” was duly presented by the officer who confirmed that it was an integral part of the report.

After handling a couple of other formalities, ensuring that the records were complete and intact, Superintendents Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef informed the court that the prosecution had definitively wrapped up its evidence stage.

The case continues in July.

Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell assisted Fenech.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Kris Busietta assisted Scicluna.