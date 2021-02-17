A last-gasp Clayton Failla’s free-kick gave Mosta a fortuitous win over Gudja United.

Gudja’s tireless performance probably deserved at least a share of the points.

If Mosta probably had the better of the first half, that was never the case after the break with Aidan Friggieri’s strong running unsettling the Mosta’s defence.

Mario Muscat’s options were boosted by the return of Christ Ememe and Italian midfielder Matias Muchardi as he made two changes from the team that went down to Hibernians.

On his part, Jesmond Zammit redesigned his defence with Hubert Vella and Thomas Veronese assigned to patrol the flanks as he turned to Juan Bolanos to partner Imanol Gonzalez at the centre.

In attack, Gudja tried to use Gabriel Mensah’s pace against Tyrone Farrugia, attempting to chip the ball to free the Ghanaian striker.

