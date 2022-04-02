Workers have been racing against time to prepare venues and settle last-minute logistics ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis this morning, for a trip that had been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope will be greeted at the airport by President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela, replacing Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne who has come down with COVID-19.

Pope Francis

Sources close to the organising committee said no need was felt to take extra precautions for the pope’s safety.

The two-day visit was originally meant to take place on May 30 and 31, 2020 but was put off due to concerns over a spike of COVID-19 infections.

As finishing touches were on Friday being put at the venues where Pope Francis is due to make an appearance, the sources said the biggest headache was to clear roads of parked cars along the pope’s route. Vehicles that remained in place were being towed away in the afternoon.

Being a state visit, Pope Francis is being welcomed by the Armed Forces of Malta band and a regiment of soldiers soon after landing in Malta.

From the airport, he will be driven straight to the Palace, in Valletta where he will meet the country’s top dignitaries and the diplomatic corps.

The Pope and the President will walk up to the second floor to a large room known as the Pages’ Chamber to exchange pleasantries. They will then proceed to the Ambassador’s Chamber.

There, an official photo will be taken and they will have a private exchange before the Pope signs the official guest book.

Next, the President, the Pope, and the Prime Minister will head to the Grand Council Chamber to meet with dignitaries and heads of various government offices.

In the Grand Council Chamber, the Pope will meet with some 150 people, including diplomats and other heads of state entities.

2,300 people for Ta' Pinu

Outside, in St George’s Square, some 1,300 people will attend a concert by the Malta Catholic Youth Movement. The pope is expected to greet people from the Palace balcony once the diplomatic formalities are over.

He will be accompanied by the president and prime minister together with their wives, and heads of the church in Malta and Gozo.

In the afternoon, he heads to Gozo, where the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary is ready to welcome him along with 300 people inside the church and some 2,000 outside.

The next big event will be Sunday Mass as the Granaries, which was yesterday coming together for the occasion.

Preparations underway for the pope’s visit. Photo: Jonathan Borg

By the afternoon, most of the chairs were in place to welcome the 12,000 people expected to attend.

Meeting with migrants

Works were also at an advanced stage in Ħal Far for the pope’s appointment tomorrow afternoon with the migrant community at the Peace Lab.

The meeting will be attended by about 125 people including women, children and babies, most of them from African countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Cameroon, Tunisia and Kenya.

The Peace Lab houses about 50 migrants.

Meanwhile, the press centre at the Excelsior Hotel was set to welcome about 300 accredited journalists, including the 80 who will be flying in on the papal flight.

This will be Malta’s fourth papal visit.

Pope John Paul II, now saint, was here in 1990 and 2001, while Pope Benedict XVI, the pope emeritus, made the trip in 2010. Benedict had famously held a private audience with Maltese victims of priestly sexual abuse.