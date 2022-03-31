Pope Francis will be using two popemobiles – one in Malta and the other in Gozo – during his visit starting Saturday, and they both arrived on Thursday.

The papal transporters will not be used during his entire trip but only to get the pontiff into Valletta for the meeting with the highest dignitaries, for part of his trip in Gozo and then again as he enters Floriana for Sunday’s Mass. The rest of the time, he will be in the official car, a Fiat Cinquecento.

One popemobile is built by Mercedes-Benz – which holds the record for the most popemobiles produced – and the other is a Dodge, donated to the pope in 2017 and used in Ireland the following year. For security reasons, it was not divulged on Thursday which will be used where.

Both vehicles are open on the sides, with a clear shield in front and above.

The term “popemobile” was coined in the 1970s. Over the years, many different car brands, styles and designs have been used.

Meanwhile, an advance delegation arrived in Malta at the beginning of the week to ensure that all is prepared and going according to plan.

The delegation went over the logistics with a fine toothcomb, precisely measuring distances the pope needs to walk and his journey times.

The route: Saturday

Upon his arrival at Malta International Airport, Pope Francis will pass through Council of Europe Street and December 13th Street towards The Palace in Valletta where he will be meeting Malta’s top dignitaries and diplomats.

He will switch from the official car to the popemobile in Floriana and be driven into Valletta from City Gate and down Republic Street. The popemobile will enter the Palace courtyard so the pope can disembark.

After the meetings, the pope is expected to greet the crowd that will gather in St George’s Square from the Palace balcony.

The popemobile will follow the same route out of Valletta and towards Floriana where he will change to the official car and be driven to the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat.

He is expected to pass through St Anne’s Street, December 13th Road, the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Link, Saqqaja Hill and Borg Olivier Street.

The pope will return to Floriana in the afternoon by the same route from Rabat, leaving the Nunciature and boarding the Virtù Ferries Maria Dolores catamaran bound for Gozo.

Twenty-one shots will be fired from the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery as the catamaran departs on his way out of the Grand Harbour.

In Gozo, the pope will pass through Mġarr Road, Triq ix-Xatt, Fortunato Mizzi Street, Republic Street, Independence Square, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, St Orsola Street and Triq l-Għarb before arriving at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary for a prayer vigil.

On the way back to Malta, the pope will travel on the Ta’ Pinu Gozo Channel ferry and arrive in Ċirkewwa, from where he will be driven to Rabat through the centre of Mellieħa, Xemxija, through the St Paul’s Bay bypass and then through Burmarrad towards Rabat.

The route: Sunday

On Sunday, the first stop will be at St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat and from there the pope will make his way to the Floriana Granaries, where he will be celebrating Mass which thousands are expected to attend.

On the way there he will be driven through Central Link, Notabile Road, Wignacourt Arch, St Joseph High Road and will stop for a short visit to the MUSEUM Chapel in Blata l-Bajda, synonymous with Maltese saint Ġorġ Preca.

He will then board the popemobile and be driven through National Road, Portes des Bombes, Sarria Street and into the Granaries.

After Mass, he will return to the Nunciature through Marsa and Mrieħel and in the afternoon will visit the Peace Laboratory in Ħal Far to meet migrants, from where he will make his way to the airport and fly back to Rome.