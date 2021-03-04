The latest COVID-19 measures announced on Thursday afternoon are “weak, belated and reactive” and do little to address the “true problem” stemming from lack of enforcement, workers’ associations decried.

Reacting to the series of measures unveiled by Prime Minister Robert Abela, which include restaurants being shut and limits on gatherings and contact sports, the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) said: “the government in its PR exercise has made a sacrificial lamb out of restaurants”.

In a harsh statement, the association accused the health authorities of bullying small micro enterprises without addressing the real problem.

"It was easy for them to attack the small entrepreneurs rather than address the bullies... Catering establishments, bars and clubs have been the continuous target of the health authorities showing that the ministry is very weak in handling the situation and has no real adequate strategy,” ACE said.

The association said it also disagreed with the authorities’ claim that restaurants were behind the spike in infections, saying the situation in households was worse.

It also criticised the government for failing to give restaurant owners time to sort out stock issues and asked if it was planning to provide refunds for stocks which will go to waste.

The UĦM Voice of the Workers also criticised the government’s decisions, calling them “weak, belated and reactive”.

Despite the record number of new infections, active cases and increasing mortality rate, the new measures pale in comparison to those taken this time last year when the situation was much less alarming, the union said.

It also called on the government not to repeat the measure adopted last year when the employees on telework were "discriminated against" as they were not given the allowances due to them.

Employees, including those in the public sector, are being encouraged to work from home to avoid unnecessary contacts with others.

“It is high time that the government adopts a pro-active approach based on scientific evidence, strict enforcement and public health safeguards. Cutting corners and creating a false sense of security will only result in more deaths and make economic recovery difficult in the long-term,” the union said.



Earlier, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that while he agreed with the measures which had just been announced, they had been introduced "in panic and too late".