The December 2020 (no 1,023) edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex, which has recently been published, has a particularly literary flavour.

The front cover of the journal.

It features a preview of the book Il-Lunzjata ta’ Għawdex, which traces the history of the 15th century chapel in Lunzjata Valley – an arcadian haven nestled between the villages of Munxar and Kerċem – which was once the property of an Aragonese princess. Another preview is about the book Ma’ Alla fil-Ġnien, a reflection on how a garden environment can lead us to contemplative prayer.

Another article profiles three literary giants who were born and bred in Gozo and established themselves as national figures – Ninu Cremona, Ġużè Aquilina and Ġorġ Pisani. It argues that their achievements should reinforce the island’s claim for official recognition of its regional identity.

The periodical also celebrates the creation of Gozo’s first cardinal, former Bishop Mario Grech, which took place at the Vatican in November.

A photo of Pope Francis embracing Cardinal Grech also graces the front cover.

Readers of this edition will also be pleased to find an index of all articles published throughout the past year.

