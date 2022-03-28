Reverse vending machines that were meant to start giving people money in return for used beverage containers from April 1, will not start working until later this year.

The company operating the scheme, BCRS Malta, and the national regulator, Circular Economy Malta, issued a statement on Monday, saying the launch of the scheme has been postponed to a later date.

However, they failed to announce when.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat first promised the scheme five years ago. However, it never took off.

The vending machines, to be deployed across the islands, are built to receive empty single-use beverage containers from consumers in return for a refund of a pre-paid deposit.

In 2017, Muscat pledged that the initiative will see 70 per cent of plastic bottles recovered by 2019, adding that while this may be a controversial move, it was also a necessary one.

Powered by the latest Internet of Things technology, the machines aim to collect and recycle 85 per cent of all single-use beverage containers placed on the market by 2026.

330 vending machines were meant to be deployed early this year and start operating on April 1, but BCRS Malta said it is still assisting importers, distributors and retailers in getting on board with the system and "clarifying concerns of operators".

"The company remains focused on running a technologically-driven scheme based on international best practices for the benefit of its stakeholders and the public at large," it said.

The CEO of BCRS Malta, Edward Chetcuti, said 'the company is investing €17 million in privately funded infrastructure for the collection of single-use beverage containers, making producers and consumers jointly responsible for the recycling of beverage container waste, towards a higher national effort in recycling and litter reduction'.

He said the new start date of the scheme "will be announced shortly through an upcoming legal notice".