One of Malta’s top law professors has been made president of MCAST.



Ian Refalo was appointed to the post by Education Minister Owen Bonnici and replaces Frederick Schembri, who served in the role for two years.



Refalo is a public law professor who also served as dean of the Faculty of Laws at the University of Malta. He has practiced as a lawyer for more than 40 years, including before the European Court of Human Rights and European Court of Justice.

The professor was one of three members originally selected to sit on a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, but withdrew from that board following objections by relatives of Caruana Galizia's.



Minister Owen Bonnici said Refalo's vast experience and professionalism would help enrich MCAST go from strength to strength and wished him all the best in the new role.