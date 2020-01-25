Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who resigned under a shadow last week, has been employed by the Home Affairs Ministry as a consultant on public safety and logistics.

He will have a €31,000-a-year package, Times of Malta has learnt.

A spokeswoman for Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said Mr Cutajar was engaged as a consultant because of his 35 years of experience in the organisation of high-level national and public events.

“His service will be requested in relation to his expertise in public safety and logistics,” she said.

News of his appointment comes as the government terminated contracts of at least three of its consultants engaged under the Muscat administration, namely those of former Allied Newspapers Limited managing director Adrian Hillman, former PBS chief executive Anton Attard and former television presenter Lou Bondi.

Mr Cutajar, who had been in the job for three-and-a-half years, faced a barrage of criticism about the police force’s failure to investigate top government officials or follow up on financial crime reports submitted to it by the FIAU.

His appointment was controversial from the very start, with a series of Facebook posts in which he praised the Labour government.

Police reform

Asked whether the appointment meant that the new minister was pleased with Mr Cutajar’s achievements during his tenure, the spokeswoman said: “The government accepted his resignation immediately keeping in mind the need to embark on a series of reforms in the Police Force.

The first reform announced has been the new method of appointing the Police Commissioner which will also be discussed in Parliament.

“The government recognises the experience and expertise Mr Cutajar has gained throughout his many years of service in the police and will make use of his skills.”

The Home Affairs Ministry said Mr Cutajar will be given a salary of €21,040, an expertise allowance of €9,000, a communications allowance of €800 and the use of a car. The contract is for three years.