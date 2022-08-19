A lawyer representing the Degiorgio brothers on Friday formally announced that he will stop representing them in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio stand accused of carrying out the October 2017 car bombing on the journalist.

On Friday, their lawyer William Cuschieri notified judge Edwina Grima that he will no longer be acting for the brothers.

Grima is set to preside over the eventual trial of the Degiorgios, who deny the charges brought against them.

The brothers, through Cuschieri, have over the past weeks been locked in talks with prosecutors over a potential plea deal.

Although the Degiorgios deny the charges in court, George Degiorgio sensationally admitted carrying out the hit during an interview on the Who Killed Daphne podcast.

The Degiorgos have long accused the police of failing to hear out their claims over the involvement of other people in the journalist’s assassination.

Their attempts for a presidential pardon were rebuffed by cabinet last year.