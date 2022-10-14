Workers at the government printing press are being made to navigate leaky ceilings and slippery floors whenever it rains, sparking health and safety concerns.

Pictures and video show water streaming down from the ceiling onto the printing press floor during last Monday’s downpour.

A flood inside the printing press.

A makeshift 'umbrella' for a machine.

The leaks in the Marsa building hosting the printing press are so frequent that employees have had to erect temporary tent-like shelters to protect expensive printing machinery from water damage.

Photos show a line of mould on one wall near trunking used to cover electrical wires.

Mould on the walls

It's easy to see where the water has entered.

A worker criticised the “non-existent” health and safety measures at the printing press, which falls under the remit of the prime minister’s office.

According to the worker, the water leaks have been going on “for years”, as have government promises to improve working conditions at the printing press.

A government spokesperson said a review is underway to come up with immediate solutions that will “drastically elevate the working conditions of all employees working there”.

The spokesperson said principal permanent secretary Tony Sultana visited the printing press less than 14 days after entering office in June.

“During this visit, he met the management and employees and discussed various aspects, including their working conditions.

“Immediately after the visit, a process was initiated with the respective permanent secretaries to review immediate solutions that will drastically elevate the working conditions of all employees working there,” a spokesperson from the principal permanent sectary’s office said.

The spokesperson said meetings with other governmental entities have already taken place and a solution is expected to be reached “shortly”. The printing press has been based in the Marsa industrial estate since 1995. It provides printing services to all government departments.