Within days of the closure of schools, Vassallo Group subsidiary Learning Works switched the provision of its courses to online learning via Zoom. This ensured that its students’ educational progress could be maintained while staying home and staying safe, and classes carried on as normal, albeit not in a physical classroom.

Among the courses it is currently offering online is the Award in Maltese as a Foreign Language and Cultural Orientation (Level 1). This is ideal for people from abroad seeking to integrate into Maltese society and improve their chances of employment. Other courses are the Award in Healthcare (Level 3) and the Advanced Award in Healthcare (Level 4), which are intended for healthcare professionals, as well as the Award in Psychology for Sports and Exercise (Level 4) and the Diploma in Leadership and Management (Level 5).

Other courses to be hosted online in future include the Award in Maltese as a Foreign Language and Cultural Orientation (Level 2), the Award in Mental Health Support and Care (Level 4) as well as the Award in Nutrition for Sports and Physical Activity (Level 4).

An online application and payment system has been launched to make it easier to apply and pay for the courses, including uploading official documents that may be necessary for admission to a specific course.

For more information, visit the website below or call 7958 4200.

www.learningworks.edu.mt