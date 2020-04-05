Less than one in four workers is worried about losing their job because of the COVID-19 crisis, and the overwhelming majority feel the government is dealing very well with the health and economic fallout of the pandemic.

A total of 89% say they are happy with the health authorities’ response while 69% gave their approval to the economic fightback, a Times of Malta survey showed.

Carried out by advisory firm EMCS Ltd between Tuesday and Thursday, the survey showed many have not yet felt the economic pinch and there is still considerable confidence that the COVID-19 crisis will not put their jobs at risk.

The results emerge despite dozens of entities warning of job losses and economists forecasting a potential economic collapse as the pandemic leads to an almost complete shutdown.

Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday, bringing Malta’s total number of coronavirus cases to 213.

The survey showed 66% of those who are currently in employment do not fear losing their job should the COVID-19 outbreak last three months. A total of 22% are concerned about their job security.

According to the survey, half the working population is now operating from their homes, though there is less inclination to opt for a total lockdown at this stage of the virus.

There are, however, jitters along the horizon. A total of 40% of respondents indicated being concerned about their financial situation and 44% about their physical health.

While the health of loved ones is the biggest concern among respondents as the world tries to fight off the virus, remarkably almost half said they are worried about their mental health.