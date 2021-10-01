It is time to discuss whether we should have fewer electoral districts, if we should allow prime ministers to appoint technocrats to cabinet and whether MPs should work full-time, prime minister Robert Abela told young people during Youth Parliament on Friday.

He also said he believes 16-year-olds should be able to contest the general election.

"I urge you to ask yourselves about our 13 electoral districts. Should they remain or should there be fewer districts?" he asked.

"Should we consider the entire country as one electoral district, as we do in MEP elections?

"Should we allow a prime minister to appoint technocrats to cabinet, even though they are not elected to parliament?

"Should our MPs work full-time or part-time? Maybe they should be given the option?"

The prime minister was adamant about expressing his own opinions.

"I won't say my opinion on any of this. But you need to discuss this and come back with proposals," he reiterated.

Even though Abela's questions to the young people were seemingly random, the way he posed his questions suggested he does believe in fewer electoral districts and in being able to appoint technocrats to cabinet.

"I'd happily vote for a 16-year-old if I had the chance," Abela told young people. Photo: DOI.

He did pronounce himself clearly on one thing - that 16-year-olds should be given the right to run for general elections.

"Vote-16 was a great leap forward, but today I ask myself: why is it that a 16-year-old can vote but not run for a general election?" he asked.

"Voting rights were the first step, true, but that is not sufficient anymore.

"16-year-olds should have the right to contest elections, then it's up to the people to decide whether they want to vote for them, but let me tell you, I'd happily vote for a 16-year-old if I had the chance," he said, finishing off his argument to the sound of the young audience banging on the benches.

In 2018, parliament enacted a law giving 16 and 17-year-old citizens the right to vote in general elections, and while the law granted them the right to contest local council elections, they still cannot contest general elections.

Abela has been pushing for electoral reform since his speech at the Labour Party rally on the eve of Independence day.

In comments to Times of Malta on Monday, he suggested a debate on the number of electoral districts but refused to delve into more detail or express his opinion about the matter.

On Friday in Parliament, he repeatedly asked young people if they're happy with the electoral system, making it quite clear along the way that he is not.

"Are you happy with our present electoral system? Do you believe we can change it?" he said.

"I believe it has served us well for many years, but like every other legal system, it needs updates from time to time.

"We don't have to start the discussion today, but I'll be honest with you, I don't intend to postpone these decisions for much longer.

"Change is difficult, but we need to change, and I want you beside us when we make those changes," Abela told the youths.

Young people from across the country sat for a parliamentary session with MPs. Photo: DOI.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech urged young people to join the PN in addressing climate change and securing a better future for themselves and the country.

He said that worrying reports show that in the coming years Malta will get 1.5 degrees hotter and this will have a devastating impact on agriculture, the sea, tourism and many other sectors.

"We need to move from words to actions," he said.

"We need to have the infrastructure for electric vehicles. My ambition is to replace half the cars in Malta with electric cars in 10 years."

He also addressed the issue of construction and the environment.

"We need to fight back," he told young people.

"We can't remain passive when we see our villages becoming dense and our agricultural land being swallowed up by buildings. We need our open spaces back."

Grech said the PN recognises the importance of mental health, thanked young people for the sacrifices they had to endure during the pandemic and pledged that a PN government will seek to create high-quality jobs.

"I'm not happy with young people settling for jobs that pay them less than they deserve," he said.

"I won't be content knowing you found a job in a call centre when you're actually qualified in design or communications. My aim is to provide you with better opportunities.

Youth Parliament is an initiative by the National Council of Youths and periodically brings together young people from all over the country for a parliamentary session with MPs.