Former cinema theatres in Malta

Cinemas have always attracted the public and there were many in Malta, especially about 70 years ago. They were such popular venues that at least one could be found in nearly every town or village. Of course, sometimes there were more than this number in larger places.

The Roxy cinema in Birkirkara. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Since our family lived at Pietà from 1944 to 1995 we could easily reach many of these cinemas.

I can recall the Lyric Cinema, Msida, the Comet (later the ABC) in Floriana, the Capitol, the Coliseum, the Upper and Lower Savoy, the Embassy and the Ambassador in Valletta, the Gaiety, the Majestic and the Carlton followed later by the Plaza and the Alhambra in Sliema and the Orpheum in Gżira.

Others were the Roxy (right), the Prince and the Metropole at Birkirkara, the Radio City, the Hollywood, the Trianon and Odeon at Ħamrun.

Further away were the Warner, Qormi, the Palladium in Mosta, the Mikado and the West End in St Paul’s Bay plus the Adelphi at Rabat. Obviously, there were more.

These were the cinemas that made my day by showing excellent films. However, the advent of Italian television, reaching Malta during the 1950s, sounded their death knell and they gradually melted into oblivion.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta

The George Cross Island anniversary

I make reference to Anthony Saliba’s letter ‘The George Cross Island anniversary’ (April 18). He correctly points out that April 15 is not given its due and he is “hoping that the George Cross Island Association (Malta Branch) will do so, let us remember the victims who died as a consequence of the war”.

I thank Saliba for pointing this out but note that, unfortunately, he is not a member of our association. We would welcome him into the GCIA fold along with everyone else who feels that this moment in history should be remembered. As an association, we remember this anniversary and support all other acts of remembrance of other organisations and as requested by relatives of those who lost their lives in war.

Saliba has inadvertently pointed out the shortcomings of both the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta, which proudly display the George Cross on their masthead but did not bother to report on the annual remembrance service other than a photo on its front page of hands holding our order of service booklet but with no explanation of what occurred.

The annual service was held at the Saluting Battery, in Valletta on April 15 and attended by our branch patron, President George Vella, accompanied by Mrs Vella, members of the diplomatic corp, police, armed forces, other distinguished guests and members of the GCIA from both Malta and the United Kingdom. In addition, there were hundreds of onlookers viewing from the Upper Barrakka gallery.

An event worth a report?

Peter Robinson, chairman, George Cross Island Association Malta G.C. Branch – Gżira