Malta’s postal rates

Reference is made to the letter ‘MaltaPost is digging its own grave’ (April 14).

The author commented on the revision of postage tariffs for outbound mail. In this regard, it is important to highlight that these revisions were introduced during 2022, after nine years elapsed without any change in price for this service segment.

The Malta Communications Authority, the entity responsible for the regulation of postal services in Malta, authorised MaltaPost to revise the postal rates of outbound letter mail in order to reflect the much higher cross-border air conveyance costs and the exponential increase in charges MaltaPost has to pay its international postal partners to effect delivery in third countries overseas.

Nevertheless, Malta remains the country with the lowest postal rates in the EU, even though the company continues to deliver many postal services under the Universal Postal Service obligation at a financial loss, as the tariffs do not reflect the actual cost of providing the same service.

On a different note, MaltaPost appreciates the author’s suggestion regarding the design of stamps carrying distinct denominations. The company shall keep this feedback in mind for future stamp issues.

Albert Gouder, head marketing, MaltaPost plc – Marsa

The George Cross island anniversary

The commemorative plaque outside the Palace in Valletta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Are we losing our national pride when April 15 is not given its due? Anniversaries come and go but let us, at least, commemorate that big day in 1942 when King George VI opined that our dear nation should be bestowed such an honour.

Hoping that the George Cross Island Association (Malta Branch) will do so, let us remember the victims who died as a consequence of the war.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

The price of freedom of speech

The German ambassador, Walter Haßmann, in the letter ‘Keeping the memory alive’ (April 15) wrote “Of course, freedom of opinion is an important value and has to be protected and respected”.

He then exposes the mendacity of that assertion by stating that should one opine a denial of the Holocaust, it would be a crime in 19 European countries.

So, one’s freedom to express an opinion, whether fallacious or faultless, is protected and respected only if it is approved by bigoted censors.

Sad to say that the price freedom of speech today is gaol, abuse or ostracism.

Trevor Parry – Ireland

Time for reflection

The Times of Malta ‘Letters to the Editor’ and online comments are continuously peppered with contributions from Eddy Privitera, who it seems, is obsessed with criticising the PN destructively.

Maybe it is opportune for Privitera to spare a moment and reflect on the Bible verse Matthew 7: “Why do you look at the splinter in your brother’s eye but don’t notice the beam of wood in your own eye?”

Any further comments will be superfluous.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria