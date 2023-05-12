God save freedom of expression

In his enthusiasm to quote Emmanuel Macron on the French missing monarchy – which, through Napoleon’s later efforts, was transmitted to many other European powers ushering in elected political leadership in Europe during the 19th century – Alan Cooke (May 10) overlooked another stark contrast between democracy in France and the UK.

Whereas the streets of Paris overflow with frequent protests – if justified or not is another matter for the French population – on Charles III’s coronation day in London, Republic leaders and 50 anti-monarchy protesters were arrested, some of them before reaching their demonstration point, even though legal permits were in place.

The police were afraid demonstrations would disrupt the regal retinue. In fact, one of the ‘reasons’ given was that disturbance noises could scare the horses; everybody saw one of the horses going rogue in spite of the arrests.

Conveniently, after the big event passed, the London police ‘regretted’ the detentions. These arrests were possible because of new powers given to the police to shut down protests before public commotion begins.

The new Public Order Act 2023, passed a few days before coronation day, has broadened police authority to arrest and charge potential demonstrators.

The 1789 Revolution, it seems – with its gains and losses – is still serving democracy in France.

Charles Xuereb – Sliema

Let’s get it right

Signage in Sliema

I refer to Tony Zahra’s article ‘Reaffirming our “Mission: forward”’ (May 5).

Zahra wrote: “Why do some people see more than others? Why do we ignore the obvious at our peril?”

Just go to the public toilet at the Sliema promenade and you will see a shameful example of Maltese hospitality.

How many citizens and tourists followed the sign only to come across what you see in the photo?

Monika Knepper – Sliema

Time limits

It is high time the Planning Authority started to include and enforce completion dates for building projects, especially in built-up areas. This is the norm in other countries.

While we cannot hold back progress, we should also be well aware how these works affect the neighbours and their families, with their lives being made a misery throughout the period taken to complete a particular build.

Charles Micallef – Qawra

Too lenient

It was reported in last Sunday’s Times of Malta that a 31-year-old man was accused of breaking a man’s nose at lido in Sliema Lido. He was granted bail.

Didn’t the magistrate consider the two previous crimes he was charged with: one in 2017 where he attacked a bouncer with a samurai sword and another in 2019 where, along with another man, he allegedly set fire to a Buġibba flat?

The courts must stop being so lenient as they encourage criminals to commit other crimes.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema