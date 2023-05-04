The world of recycling

Kevin Gatt (April 24) is right to advocate a charge for waste collection in order to create a system that actually works and that meets the present demand for recycling all types of waste, although I would imagine that your average Joe will say “We already pay a charge through our tax system which the government should use efficiently”, the word ‘efficiently’ being used very loosely.

I actually do not know exactly whether it is the central government or local councils that are responsible for waste collection and other services. I doubt if councils can be trusted to deal even with rubbish.

Old computers stacked at a bring-in site.

In the UK, we pay council tax, which takes in recycling, among other things. We also have recycling centres where people may take domestic waste in the back of a car which is deposited into appropriate containers. In the centre near me they have a shop where unwanted reusable waste (bikes, furniture, etc.) is resold with money going to charity. Some of the people employed are offenders serving community sentences. Everyone’s a winner.

There was a documentary aired recently on UK television called The secret world of recycling, with season two following soon. It shows you the journey our unwanted goods undertake from being put outside for collection to their final destination, whatever that may be.

Believe me, once you start watching you’ll be amazed. The planning, manpower, technology and machination involved goes beyond what’s perceived as ‘waste’. It’s beyond Malta’s capabilities.

A proportion of white appliances (fridges, washing machines, etc.) are stripped, cleaned and reassembled, then put on sale as second-hand goods, generally in rental homes or second-hand shops. Parts are removed and reused. It would take a lot of page space to go through in detail but if this documentary were to be aired on TVM instead of the propaganda rubbish that is now shown, which nobody seems to watch, the public might be more inclined to take recycling seriously.

It generated a lot of interest over here, despite the fact that we have been recycling ever since I can remember. It was all taken for granted.

I’ll also be honest, to a country like Malta the content of this documentary would be like landing a man on the moon. You are now at the stage we were in a generation ago. But what it will do, one hopes (without holding one’s breath), is generate an interest and spare a thought as to how daily waste is transformed and reintroduced into our homes and other aspects of daily life. It’s educational and makes compulsive viewing.

I’ll say no more. No doubt, we’ll pick this topic again in three years’ time…

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Freedom of speech

I thank Klaus Vella Bardon (April 25) for his comments.

Of course, freedom of speech does come with a caveat.

My opinion is that it is mendacious to state that there is protection and respect for freedom of speech at the present time when so many people have been either sacked, had contracts annulled or not renewed, had engagements rescinded, been ostracised, received death threats, et cetera, for comments that did not break the law, incite violence, ferment hatred, falsify facts or commit libel. Dismissed sans debate.

By the way, facts are indisputable not sacred.

Enough said.

Trevor Parry – Ireland