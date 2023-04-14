A blast from the past

While having a short rest at Mater Dei Hospital, I came across a short letter by Eddy Privitera.

I wonder why he takes the trouble to sign his name with such stupidities.

He mentioned the violence purportedly carried out by PN supporters on PL MPs. By doing so he has opened a huge can of worms.

Little did he realise that his mention of violence reminded us of the time when PN supporters were tortured or even murdered during interrogation.

Does he remember when all our każini, the Progress Press, Curia, the home of Eddie Fenech Adami were ransacked and family members assaulted. Does he remember when a wedding ceremony in Żejtun was disrupted, the Tal-Barrani, Rabat, Siġġiewi, Kalkara violence, the fascist style attack on the stamperija and elsewhere.

It would have made more sense had he discussed the Times of Malta survey, the chats mentioned by Mark Camilleri, the fact that the majority of PL supporters are not satisfied with the government’s performance, the comments made by Desmond Zammit Marmarà, Jason Micallef, Alfred Sant and other genuine Labour supporters.

Does Privitera remember when Nationalist MPs were physically assaulted and punched in the face in parliament?

Giov. DeMartino – Mosta

Maltapost is digging its own grave

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Times have changed and people are using technology more than postal services. It’s faster and cheaper. However, I feel that Maltapost is scaring customers away. A simple Easter card to Europe (in my case Italy), has gone up from 59c to €1.40 to mail in a relatively short time.

I would also like to comment on the design of the latest postage stamps, the 7c, 37c and the €1.40. They are very similar and can easily be mistaken between them. The elderly and those with a vision impairment can easily be misguided and use the wrong amount. So, please, when designing new stamps, do bear in mind those customers with certain difficulties and who cannot use other services except postage stamps.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Keep Malta clean

I was born here and my family immigrated to the US in 1956. Since then we have returned to visit the island and our family.

Malta has changed and many times for the better. The distressing part is the empty and abandoned buildings that exist in many towns, usually next to a newly built construction.

This is very alarming. Where is Malta heading?

Also Malta is not clean. There are not enough dustbins or dog waste bins.

Malta is a small country and this can surely be handled.

Keep your beautiful island beautiful. Its future needs it.

Maria Cassar Antes – Birżebbuġa