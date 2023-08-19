Steward Health Care terminated contract

I refer to the article entitled ‘Steward relocates as government in full control’, (August 12).

The article states that the Government of Malta decided to terminate the concession shortly after the court ruling in February, when in fact it was Steward Health Care Malta that terminated the contract. This reporting continues the deliberate and calculated misrepresentation of the narrative in the media.

On March 16, Steward Health Care Malta submitted a Termination Notice to the Government of Malta due to non-rectifiable defaults on the government’s part. This action was well documented in the press on March 16.

Steward Health Care remains committed to stating facts and to ensuring that all evidence is correct and submitted in the appropriate forum.

Steward Health Care encourages the public to visit the website link below which gives public access to the facts and evidence relating to the hospital concession. This is part of SHCI’s commitment to transparency and our duty to the Maltese people. www.stewardinternational.org/steward-malta-financials

Nadine Delicata – President, Steward Health Care Malta

Red alert

I cannot make either heads or tails of our prime minister’s policies in all that concerns us, the public.

The huge amount of criticism coming from heads of institutions, non-political individuals and Labour Party followers hits well below his belt, a hard-headed (stubborn on refusing to order a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s tragic death), heedless (when he went sailing on his yacht in the midst of public anguish) and hypocritical politician (in the sense that he let down 39 members of his parliamentary group on voting negatively against the holding of the said public inquiry).

Prime Minister Robert Abela

He might as well thank the heavens above for having such a beautiful physique, but it is what is in the head that matters.

Our late leaders, political and religious, were short in stature but grand in decisions. I need not mention them by name as they are recent history.

The images that Robert Abela recently projected were that of a bully (like exiting Castille among a throng of protesters). He looks undecided as to which way to turn when at point zero.

He is there to lead us in the right direction. One question arises: is it too late for him?

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Reaction to abuse of minors

I refer to the article entitled ‘Former priest convicted of assaulting minor filmed with minors in parish’ (August 5).

The diocese of Gozo is continually striving to prevent any abuse of minors, especially where the perpetrators are in any way connected to the Roman Catholic Church. Where, sadly, it is informed of any allegation that any such abuse is committed, it acts immediately by prohibiting any type of interaction, whether pastoral or not, with the minor or other vulnerable person involved, until it is proven that the allegation is unfounded.

Furthermore, if the Safeguarding Commission decides that the allegation has been sufficiently proven, the ministry of the person involved is terminated or restricted even if the ordinary courts decide otherwise. This is normal practice in all parishes in Gozo.

As that same parishioner stressed, the rehabilitation of the perpetrator is also a factor to bear in mind, but the diocese has never given more importance to that factor than to the full acknowledgement of the wrong suffered by the victim and the reparation of the damage caused.

Francesco Pio Attard – Communications Office, Diocese of Gozo, Victoria