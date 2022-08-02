Cheap labour

The food couriers’ industrial action against blatant exploitation exposes one facet of the painful and obscene reality of organised and protected cheap labour which in great part sustains our economy.

This venomous trait is endemic in various other catering sectors, in the often deadly, out-of-control construction frenzy and in other industrial fields. In all these cases, cheap labour is used coldly, ruthlessly, almost as if it’s the logical thing to do.

This is how many, knowingly or not, are feeding their affluent lifestyle… on the sweat and desperation of the poor and powerless. This is beyond shame and has to be brought to an end if we want to live with ourselves as a society which respects itself.

Carmel Zammit – Naxxar

Refalo’s relic

In early May, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo was questioned by the police about the British era relic which found itself mysteriously near his pool.

How and why this happened, Refalo never acknowledged publicly. All we mortal citizens know is that he chaired Heritage Malta when the artefact went missing.

It was by sheer accident that we got to know about it. Such things happen only in Malta because, immaterial of what is being said, institutions are not working properly.

One rightly asks: where are the police in this matter? Why are they mum about the whole thing? The public has a right to know because the artefact is public property.

It should never have been removed in the first place. Secondly, Refalo should have been asked to return it as soon as the situation became public. Had it been Tom, Dick or Harry, would they have gone off scot free?

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá promised fair play – everyone equal under the law. Time has proved that this depends on who you are and who you know.

Former Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar, following his retirement, took over Heritage Malta’s chairmanship. It would be interesting to know what he has done since then to have the British era relic returned to the people? Why all this mystery surrounding it? Is it because Refalo happens to be a minister and art collector?

Why is Robert Abela too silent about this? The possession of the artefact was made public in February before the general election. Surely Refalo did not merit to stand for election, let alone given a ministry after the scandalous revelation.

But this is Labour! Wrongdoers, instead of paying for their deeds, are given promotions. Examples are plentiful.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Quality tourism?

Further to John Consiglio’s thoughtful letter about tourism (July 26), I would like to add a few points.

What is the point of offering a five-star experience when the country is so filthy, noisy and congested?

Many things are so very unappealing about Malta as a tourist destination and will take time to rectify. But why can’t the place be given a thorough cleaning? And why can’t the place be kept clean?

Why can’t the laws be enforced when it comes to dust and noise caused by the construction industry?

There are quality boutique hotels around, presumably to attract high-spending tourists. Valletta comes to mind. Yet, here we have turned our capital city into a de facto nightclub, to make sure quality tourism will be scared off.

If Malta wants high-spending tourists, why do we keep ensuring that the only ones interested in coming are the spaced out Paceville brigade?

Recently, a media report said that the average tourist here is spending €109 a day. There’s your five-star visitor for you!

Anna Micallef – Sliema

