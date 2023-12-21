The rape of a village

‘Progress’ à la Maltaise unfortunately spares no one, not even the once remote village of Għargħur.

While each house being pulled down and replaced by a block of apartments constitutes a blow to a village’s charm and character, the ODZ development being proposed in one of the locality’s only two squares – the little square known as Id-Dejma (the name is indicative of the history of this open place) – will likely deal the killer punch to the village.

Development is being proposed in a little square known as Id-Dejma in Għargħur. Photo: Jonathan Borg

There is little I can add to the reasons elicited by the group Save Għargħur to refuse the application for development and promote the conservation of the area; the development in question will degrade an area containing farms and townhouses, wreck the fauna and flora in the fields where the development will eventually take place, and bring about the destruction of an ancient farmhouse containing a number of significant architectural features (Google Save Gharghur: Dejma).

I only note that this is one of the few village squares in Malta which is not surrounded by buildings on all sides (of the few such squares remaining, the Mġarr parish square is probably the most conspicuous), and hence allows a view of the adjacent countryside as well as the sea at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Not to mention the fact that if the development is approved, further arable land will be lost; something that is inconsistent with several statements by the government throughout the years regarding the need to promote and enhance local agricultural produce.

I hope that when the relevant authorities come to make their decision, common good will prevail over greed.

Michael Grech – Għargħur

Dangerous crossing

I have been working at a shop in Triq is-Sebħ, Qormi (commonly known as Mrieħel Bypass) for decades now, and it has always escaped me why no Pelican lights have ever been installed. Occasionally, I need to cross the road and, believe me, it is always at the risk of being run over for drivers seem to enjoy pressing the accelerator when someone is rushing across this busy thoroughfare.

The area I am referring to is home to numerous shops and establishments on both sides, apart from residential places as well. There are localities where Pelican lights are installed even though subways exist, such as at St Anne Street, in Floriana.

I am informed that part of the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Santa Venera local council and the other part is the responsibility of the Qormi one, but is it so difficult for both these entities to acknowledge the daily danger existing here and join forces to remedy the situation?

Alex Caruana Carabez –Żebbuġ