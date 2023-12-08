Employment agencies

In the 1950s, it was a frequent routine for Maltese families to go to Customs House, in Valletta to say goodbye to relatives bound for a new life in Australia.

There used to be a lot of weeping and crying among those assembled there because, prior to the jet age in the 1960s, the chances of seeing their relatives again in the near future were slim.

It would have been inconceivable to the departing emigrants that a day would come when Malta would recruit foreign workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and South America.

During the last couples of years, Times of Malta has published countless “Letters of Intention” by individuals, including foreigners, who applied for an employment agency licence.

These agencies have become a “boom” industry in their own right.

This newspaper reported the prime minister saying: “Time up for temping agencies.”

I suggest that Times of Malta should do an in-depth report about them.

JOHN GUILLAUMIER – St Julian’s

Non-existent resignations

How very well-phrased is the editorial ‘Of resignations and hangers-on’ (November 20). What a true picture it gives of politicians, who recently and over the years resigned their position of power following scandals that came to light in their country.

With regret, one cannot say the same thing for Malta. Our government is neck-deep in scandals erupting every day and, yet, shamelessly, the prime minister and co. remain clutched to their seat of power. To date, I cannot think of a cabinet member and, perhaps, a handful of backbenchers who have not been implicated in one way or another in some corrupt practice over the last years. Yet, we don’t know of any resignation.

Unfortunately, the culture of resignations does not go down well locally.

This is the same government who, prior to 2013, promised good governance, transparency, accountability and zero corruption. Facts prove the contrary. Our present Labour government is so deeply immersed in numerous scandals that one can hardly list without the risk of missing out on any.

Corruption has been proved to be institutionalised. No wonder Malta was greylisted.

Will Labour ever change? Will Labour ever repent? I hardly believe so because Labour has been linked to bad governance and scandals over the years, since its inception.

They have thoroughly betrayed the electorate who is disgruntled by their continuous scandalous behaviour.

EMILY BARBARO-SANT – Mosta

The e-scooters saga

Scooters left on the pavement. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The editorial taking to task the government for banning e-scooters next March (December 2) leaves a bitter taste on local residents who have had to live through this daily trauma since the introduction of these scooters.

As the editorial rightly said, these scooters are used mostly by foreigners. Well, then, they should use public transport as the Maltese do since they continue to ignore our laws.

Regarding the fact that the operators have offered their help in providing parking bays, they know quite well that e-scooter users, given the chance, would drive their scooters straight to the doorstep of their place of work.

Michael Vella – Sliema