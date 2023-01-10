A minister’s abysmal mistake

I’m honestly beginning to feel that I’m in the wrong film.

How on earth could any country’s tourism minister wear the jacket of the soccer team from another country when his country’s women’s champions are playing against that foreign team?

It’s just incomprehensible! I’m totally shocked, shattered and speechless.

Photo: Facebook

To cap it all, he gets his two young daughters to act as mascots for that foreign team.

I wonder what the minister would have done if it was the Manchester United men’s team that was playing against Malta’s champions and won?

The mind boggles.

Finally, my heart leaps out to our Birkirkara women’s team, who lost with the horrific score of 10-0.

Sadly, our tourism minister’s actions must have had an awful effect on Birkirkara’s performance.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ

Burning questions

Who would have thought that Roberta Metsola, who, for so long, had criticised our country harshly on the rule of law, corruption, money laundering, etc., would find herself surrounded by people who have been arrested and accused of corruption and money laundering in what is being called Qatargate?

Eva Kaili, up to a few weeks ago Metsola’s own vice-president, has been arrested by the Belgian police on corruption and money laundering charges. Kaili has publicly denied the charges but also added that whatever she had done in Qatar was according to instructions given to her by Metsola.

Metsola – who admitted that the European Parliament knew about the investigation of the Belgian police and had given their full cooperation – once this story emerged in the public domain sacked Kaili from her position as vice-president and initiated an internal investigation, instead of a truly independent investigation, as she and her PN colleagues always call for whenever a similar story of much lesser importance breaks in our country.

To make matters worse for Metsola, her former CEO, Alessandro Giocchetti, whom she had done everything in her power to be appointed as general secretary of the European Parliament – and received harsh criticism from various quarters for this – has also been reported to have been involved in Qatargate by having also had meetings with Qatari officials.

Will Metsola now walk the talk and, at least, suspend Giocchetti from his position until he clears his name? Or will she “allow the institutions to work” as we do in Malta?

I would like to end on a totally different matter: the public opinion survey commissioned by the Church on the amendment regarding the termination of a pregnancy in two specific cases that has just been approved in the second reading in parliament. The second question put to respondents mentioned “abortion when pregnancy does not endanger the mother’s life”.

This was a totally misleading question since it placed any other reason, such as incest, etc., on the same level as putting the health of the pregnant woman in grave danger, which is the second reason given in the amendment, besides the reason of when the life of the mother is endangered.

Were the bishops afraid that the result of the survey would have been totally different?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar