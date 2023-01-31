Institutions working?

A number of journalists often field tedious and repetitive questions to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Most people, including myself, find this annoying and counterproductive. Others think that they are only doing their job and that pro-Labour reporters act the same when they confront Nationalist MPs.

The prime minister has an established standard reply to questions related to corruption and perceived or real shortcomings of the government he is leading. “The institutions are working,” he says.

In his reaction to Pelin Kaya’s death and teenage violence in Valletta, he delivered a semi-veiled public message to the judiciary. “We cannot go on like this. Do something about it.”

At the same time, he added that he is not comfortable with having deserted court rooms by one o’clock in the afternoon.

He may as well now modify his hackneyed reply to “the institutions are working half days”.

VICTOR PISANI – Santa Luċija

Certain death

The way Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is sending thousands of untrained Russian conscripts to their certain death in his insane war against the determined Ukrainians who are resolutely defending their homeland against his barbaric aggression is a perfect example of mind over matter.

Putin doesn’t mind and his troops don’t matter.

CHARLES GAUCI – Sannat

The Comino project

Ninety-nine per cent of Comino will be untouched and fully accessible to the public. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In some recent editorials and articles, Times of Malta has made statements about the new Comino hotel and bungalows project currently awaiting planning permission that are misleading and merit correction.

One assertion made is that the project will make Comino off-limits to most of the population. This is untrue. It is important to note that the existing Comino Hotel and Bungalows, built in the 1960s, currently occupy less than two per cent of the island’s total area.

The proposed redevelopment of the site will further reduce the built footprint by 5,122 sqm, leaving 99 per cent of Comino untouched and fully accessible to the public. Moreover, the height of the buildings will be reduced to minimise visual impact.

Additionally, it’s important to differentiate between lawfully purchasing a concession title, as is the case with this project, and illegal actions such as the unauthorised takeover of the Blue Lagoon with deckchairs.

Times of Malta argues: “It makes no difference whether the former have the legal rights to do so while the latter don’t.” But this reasoning – equating the two actions in this way – undermines the importance of respecting the rule of law.

In its recent report on the Għajnsielem local council’s objection, Times of Malta failed to quote the first part of the council’s statement where it plainly said it was not against the redevelopment of the hotel and bungalows.

The council’s objection stems from its fear that these bungalows will be sold as private homes. This perspective is the result of misinformation. If planning permission is granted, the bungalows will operate as suites of the hotel. They are not and will not be for sale.

HV Hospitality is also committed to significant investment in a sewage treatment plant that serves all amenities on Comino (not only the hotel and bungalows) so that the current situation which sees all the island’s sewage dumped into the sea is rectified once and for all.

Joanna Ripard, director of communications, Hili Ventures – Marsa