Residents love new Mosta square, mayor says

It will be closed to traffic on Saturday evenings and Sundays

Mosta square now compares to other beautiful European squares. Unlike how it was under the PN government’s 25-year reign. – Eddy Privitera

Most squares do look like every other in Europe, correct. And in doing so they have lost their unique character and are ruined for ever and will have to be renovated every time tastes and fashions change. Like much of Malta, ruined. – Rupert Grech

If the trees were spared without the need for protest, then this project could have started off on a better note. Seeing less cars is a relief and while the execution of the plan could have been done better it is a step in the right direction. – I. Bugeja

The mayor was and still is in complete denial. Totally detached from the Mosta citizens. The works were uncoordinated. There was no plan. If there was, it wasn’t logi­cal or followed. The whole piazza, both sides of the pedestrian pavements and adjacent streets were broken down simultaneously, leaving no safe and clear delineated passages for the citizens and the vulnerable. A number of old people even got injured. There was no signage, nor holistic health and safety measures.

The timelines and deadlines until last August were irrelevant to who was in charge. The serious lack of human resources and equipment for several months and months, from January until August for the feast, was evident to all.

From what we grasp, all there was, was a site plan and a picture of how the project should look but no proper planning on how to get there, in terms of phased work, miti­gation of dust, traffic management and pedestrians. – K. Zahra

I agree it is a great project. Well done. I think the effect on businesses was due to the poor information and uncertainty when through routes changed from one day to the next. It was also dangerous for pedestrians. But now I’m sure the final product will be a magnet for people (not cars) and businesses will be happy again. – A. M. Camilleri

“Other pedestrians bemoaned the fact there are fewer parking spaces because of the project and one criticised plans to install CCTV cameras intended to fine drivers who park incorrectly.”

This is one of the major defects found in practically every Maltese person.

They absolutely refuse to park further away and walk a few minutes but then don’t want any cameras or enforcement so they can park illegally with impunity.

Pure selfishness and laziness. – W. Scicluna

Every town or village is up to its backside in parking spaces. (In fact, it is why you cannot cross those towns.)

If there isn’t enough stationary car storage, it is because there are too many cars.

In particular, single occupancy cars; 96%, in fact. Discouraging that will help.

If you want to shop or have a coffee in Mosta... go with a friend. That would halve the non-resident parking demand overnight. – Jim Wightman

Residents love the new Mosta square, mayor says. U ħallina sur Chris Grech.

Wait a few more months until the slabs of the square under the weight of the vehicles will give in, as happened in Paola square. – Joe z. Borg