Hooray for a Labour government

I feel pretty sure that Valletta residents who voted Labour last March are now regretting it. Likewise, those residents who abstained from voting.

For the umpteenth time, we are facing an arrogant party in government. All pre-election promises of transparency, accountability etc. have gone down the drain. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, with his sarcastic smile, has once again proved his inefficiency to perform and showed a lack of sensitivity towards the Valletta community when he issued a legal notice whereby, in certain areas of the capital, music can be played until 1am.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Valletta local council was never consulted on this issue, even though it is ironically led by a Labour mayor. The residents came second to the Labour government. The NGOs and other establishments, such as boutique hotels, which mushroomed in Valletta and spent millions of euros to refurbish abandoned or semi-abandoned large houses, were not consulted either and the residents seemed non-existent or, better still, were trampled upon.

Now we all know that a Labour Party in government does not see reason. We still have to find out if there is any foul play behind this new legal notice or some sort of secret agreement for which Labour is so renowned. Who knows, maybe there are friends, and friends of friends, who demanded, eventually, some sort of pushing. Only time will tell.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is saying that some sort of balance will be found. Who is he trying to take for a ride?

Hopefully, Valletta residents will keep all this in mind when the next voting comes around, whether for local councils, MEPs or a general election. They should not vote for Labour candidates as these can’t be trusted. They should vote for those candidates who are working tooth and nail to safeguard their interests. Labour candidates are only interested in a parliamentary seat. The rest holds no water for them.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Rehabilitating Joseph Muscat

I refer to Salvu Felice Pace’s letter (June 27). I, too, can never understand the logic behind insisting on putting politicians linked to corruption in positions of authority. That is not to say that I believe Joseph Muscat is fundamentally corrupt or not. I tend to generally disbelieve anything that politicians say, especially in Malta where the public is gullible enough to believe anything their political masters tell them.

However, you have to remember that Tony Blair (UK PM in the 1990s), following his resignation, was appointed ‘peace envoy’ (!) on the Israeli/Palestinian peace process and that was immediately after he was complicit in starting the Iraqi war on false pretences (supposedly weapons of mass destruction) and being responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of servicemen and civilians and God knows the economic and diplomatic damage he inflicted on the UK. That surely must trump the case in question.

I tend to be cynical when I have debates with my best friend, who I think is a bit of a conspiracy theorist, about the videos and articles he sometimes sends me, but it’s occasions like this that make me wonder who is really short-sighted.

But I’m afraid that’s the world we live in.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge