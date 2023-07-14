A new Maltese credo

It has just been scientifically confirmed that 90 per cent of Maltese believe that corruption is widespread in our country. It is an encouraging miracle in itself that so many subscribe to this credo. Is this an opinion or a description of who we are? Does this mean that a vast majority of contemporary Maltese believe that for a vast and widespread majority among us:

Money is the purpose and fulfilment of our existence?

Money is the way to bliss on earth and happiness in cuckoo land?

Money is the empty air filling the bloated minds, hearts, stomachs or bank accounts of its own slaves?

Money is the illusion that happiness is pleasure and value means possessions?

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Money makes the world go round... but so fast that all its inhabitants become dizzy, lost and living upside down?

Money drives the economy while the econo­my is driving people mad?

Money is power that takes you to higher levels that make your eventual downfall even more tragic?

Money will get you there? The only problem is that that place is nowhere.

Money will only get you addicted to the more... that is, eternal dissatisfaction and restlessness?

Money has the knack of transforming people into zombies and zombies into phantoms?

How many of us would agree that money can also be... a gift received rather than an acquisition; a loving growth rather an achievement; a means rather than an end; a shared joy rather than a violent conquest; a celebration rather than a competition; an experience of togetherness rather than a cemetery of vanquished opponents; a truly meaningful and fulfilling rather than a stressful, empty, make-believe existence?

Life is real life when it is received and shared as a gift. Life is death when it becomes a conflict to grab, hoard or consume it at the expense of others. We humans have a choice: either kill each other to grab the deadly golden apple or share the ripe, tender and life-giving fruit of the garden of life.

Our great-grandparents – Adam and Eve – once made the bad choice that is still killing us. When shall we ever learn to live the Good News that we call life?

What is your credo?

Paul Chetcuti, SJ – Birkirkara

Public concerns

We at the Office of the Ombudsman took cognisance of the potentially hazardous situation described in the letter titled ‘Mind the pole – A dangerous pole in Ċirkewwa’ by Odette Pace of Naxxar (May 30).

In our endeavour to ensure public safety and address public concerns, we liaised with Transport Malta and stressed the urgent need to take stock of the situation and proceed with necessary action. We specifically requested the authority to replace the pole promptly to restore safety standards.

We are pleased to say that, following our intervention, Transport Malta carried out the necessary checks and has since replaced the pole. We appreciate their swift action in sorting this issue.

The Office of the Ombudsman is an autonomous institution, independent of government, answerable to parliament. We remain committed to improving public administration, primarily by actively investigating complaints from persons who feel aggrieved by the actions of the public administration.

Letters to the editor serve as a valuable resource in identifying areas where improvements can be made.

Jurgen Cassar, head of communications and research, Office of the Ombudsman – Valletta