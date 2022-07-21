Remote working

The editorial on remote working (July 19) made interesting reading.

Remote working, apart from its known advantages, makes a lot of sense for Malta in attracting knowledge workers to our shores to work from here.

Many places like Barcelona, Barbados and Portugal have managed to do so and consider remote working as a complement to the traditional tourism.

However, remote working requires a conducive environment which permits the remote worker to work peacefully and quietly when dealing with customers or suppliers or peers, sometimes, in other time zones.

Power cuts, internet disruptions, noise from construction work, noise from digging the road etc. are all a nuisance and a great frustration to remote workers.

Hopefully, the authorities and utility companies will take this new remote worker dimension into consideration and make a paradigm shift when planning their works.

Philip Micallef – Attard

Police Day

I echo Mark Said’s sentiments on Police Day (July 15).

It is easy, perhaps sometimes with reason, to carp about the police.

However, these men and women have a difficult, often dangerous job. In conditions which, moreover, may be hampered by staffing and other issues. Also, they cannot be everywhere 24/7 at once.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Clever crooks

It is a well-known fact that clever crooks are able to cover their tracks so well that it is usually difficult to find incriminating evidence against them.

Are we witnessing such a phenomenon locally?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Is the comment deliberate?

Klaus Vella Bardon (July 15) has, purposely or otherwise, confused medical abortion with emergency contraception. My statement that one woman per day in Malta is ordering medical abortion pills online is correct. Medical abortion takes place by taking two medicines: mifepristone and misoprostol.

The morning-after pill (levonorgestrel or ullipristal sulphate) is taken by many, many, many more women in the hope of avoiding an unplanned pregnancy. The morning-after pill does not cause abortion. It cannot do so because it has no effect once ovulation has taken place.

I do wish he and his anti-choice colleagues would get their medical facts straight.

Isabel Stabile, obo Doctors for Choice – St Julian’s

